The Bleeding Edge: 12/10/2024

I seem to have spoken too soon last week in saying that things would be getting quiet on the Bleeding Edge. This will be a decidedly busy week with most of the “usual suspects” contributing. The only venue that has already been reported is the Center for New Music, whose final concert of the year will be taking place this Saturday with the latest installation of The Opus Project. What remains will be another around of “‘usual suspects’ in one way or another” as follows:
Wednesday, December 11, Luggage Store Gallery (LSG), 8 p.m.: The next installment in the Luggage Store Creative Music Series will be a three-set evening with several familiar faces. Josh Allen will open with a solo saxophone set. He will be followed by a duo performance by Ed Lloyd on bass and Eli McDonald working with synthesizers. The final set will be taken by the Evidence Trio, whose members are Kersti Abrams alternating among saxophones and flutes, Andrew Joron on theremin, and Michael Wilcox playing electric bass. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
Thursday, December 12, Peacock Lounge, 8 p.m.: This will be the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. Matt Ingalls will present a solo set of reeds and circuits. Adult Math will also be a solo set, this time by Miles Stegall. Foot SOS is the trio of Theresa Currie, Dianne Lynn and Angela Roberts inspired by the three sisters of mythology known as The Fates. The remaining set will be taken by the percussion duo of Jay Korber and John Diaz with Korber adding other instruments and electronics to the mix.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, December 13, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present “serious sonic sustenance” provided by The Lost Shapes (and that is the only information provided about the event). As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, December 13, Gray Area Art and Technology, 8 p.m.: Danish composer ML Buch will perform music from her second full-length album, Suntub. The tracks consist of layered vocals accompanied by open tunings on a 7-string Stratocaster, slide and fretless tablet guitars, and deep-sampled virtual guitars. The venue is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Myra Melford, Ben Goldberg, Ben Davis, and Jordan Glenn as individuals and in ensemble (from their Bird & Beckett event page)
Saturday, December 14, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 7:30 p.m.: MURMUR GARDEN is the quartet of clarinetist Ben Goldberg, Myra Melford on piano, cellist Ben Davis, and Jordan Glenn on percussion. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be a cover charge of $25, payable by Venmo or in cash. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed through a hyperlink on the Bird & Beckett Web page while the show is in progress.
Sunday, December 15, The Musicians Union Hall, 7:30 p.m.: This will be this month’s SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert for Outsound Presents. Pianist and composer-improviser Ric Louchard will led a quartet, whose other members will be Joshua Marshall on tenor saxophone, bassist Lisa Mezzacappa, and Glenn again on drums.These concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $25.
