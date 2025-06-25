Brian Byrnes’ Next Annual Visit to Cadillac

Brendan Byrnes with his guitars (from the Bandcamp Web page for his Chroma album)
According to my archives, the Brian Byrnes Band makes annual visits to the Cadillac Hotel during the month of July. Some readers may recall that Byrnes is a vocalist, one of the best harmonica players in the Bay Area, and (as if that were not enough) a guitarist. Once again, his combo will be distinguished by having a cellist (Joe Hébert) instead of a bass player. This time, however, Byrnes will be one of two vocalists, the other being Susie Movsessian. Lee Bloom will return as pianist, and the remaining member of the Band will be Brian’s son Brendan on guitar.
This performance will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 18. As always, the performance will be free, and everyone is welcome. The venue is the Cadillac Hotel, which has an official San Francisco Landmark. It is located in the Tenderloin at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street.
