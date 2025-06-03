String Quartet to Join Ian Scarfe at Monument

Poster design for the performance being discussed, with photographs of the five performers (from the Groupmuse event page)
For this year’s summer performance in San Francisco, pianist Ian Scarfe, Director of the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, will return to Monument SF. He will be joined by an ad hoc string quartet, whose members are his colleagues. The performers will be violinists Sam Weiser and Kevin Rogers, Julian Altmann on viola, and cellist Kendra Grittani. There will be six selections on the program, each by a different composer. Four of them will require the full quintet resources. One will be a movement from a piano quartet, and the other will be for string quartet, as well as the only work composed during the current century.
That quartet has become a familiar one for concert goers here in San Francisco. It is Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” an engaging study of the interplay between bowed and plucked passages. Those that follow performances in the Civic Center may recall that it was performed by the Calidore Quartet in Herbst Theatre this past March. Information is not currently available for which of the two violinists will contribute to the piano quartet, but the selection will be the third (Andante cantabile) movement from Robert Schumann’s Opus 47. The one multi-movement composition to be performed in its entirety will be Clara Schumann’s Opus 22, the set of three pieces given the title “Romances,” originally scored for violin and piano. The single-movement selections will be as follows:
- Ernst von Dohnányi: Piano Quintet, Opus 26, first movement
- Philip Glass: “Opening” from the Glassworks album
- Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet, Opus 34, fourth movement (Finale)
Many readers probably know by now that the Monument event space is located in SoMa at 140 9th Street. This performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 22. As in the past, ticketing is being managed by Groupmuse, which has created a Web page for reservations.
