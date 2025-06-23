The Bleeding Edge: 6/23/2025

Center for New Music poster for Fire at the Plantation House
This continues to be a busy month on the Bleeding Edge. Once again, there are only two events that have already been reported:
- The final performance of the month at The Lab by the Moons quartet on Friday, June 27, at 8:30 p.m.
- Fire at the Plantation House at the Center for New Music on Saturday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m.
The remaining events involve a more diverse assortment of venues as follows:
Tuesday, June 24, 6 p.m., Shuggie’s: The venue is a restaurant in the Mission that is so sure of itself that neither its home page nor the Info Web page provides an address. Fortunately, the BayImproviser Calendar is more accommodating. The music will be a duo provided by Bleeding Edge performers Kasey Knudsen on saxophone and vocalist Lorin Benedict. The address is 3349 23rd Street.
Thursday, June 26, and Sunday, June 29, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Pianist Jovino Santo Neto will give six performances of Brazilian jazz. The breadth of his repertoire takes in samba, choro, baião, and forró. The club is located at 400 Eddy Street on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street.
Friday, June 27, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: As usual reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week’s performance will be a solo performance by bass-baritone Sidney Chen (who is probably better known by many for his choral work). The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, June 28, 3 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: Boyce will shift over to giving a solo saxophone performance. His genres include (in his words, presumably) “sophisticated tone poems, genre-bending improvisation and cathedral-like divine reverberence [a word that Boyce seems to have coined for himself!].” The venue is located at 1801 Green Street, between Laguna Street and Octavia Street. As usual, there will be no charge for admission.
Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m., The Lab: This is a recent addition to the schedule that did not show up in the announcement released at the end of last month. Aine Nakamura will give a performance with physical manipulation of audio tape gear. There will be a duo performance with Kanoko Nishi-Smith and a collaborative work with Hyeyung Sol Yoon. For those that do not yet know, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street. Doors open half an hour in advance of the performance.
Monday, June 30, 7:30 p.m., Artists' Television Access: Some readers may know about this organization through its connection with The Lab. It is also located in the Mission presenting its own performances.This one will involve the improvisational trio Rewards Program, whose members are Miles Lassi, Zekarias Thompson, and Skyway Man. They will provide live-scored accompaniment to expanded cinema and slide projections created by Ellie Vanderlip. The venue is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street on the northwest corner of 21st Street.
