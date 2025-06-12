Merola Grand Finale: 2025 Plans

Merolino Elio Bucky, who will direct the production of the Merola Grand Finale (from the Gallery Web page of this year’s artists)
The Merola Grand Finale is the concluding program of the Merola Summer Festival, presented by the Merola Opera Program. This is the program in which the participating Merola trainees get to present the results of their efforts in the venue for the San Francisco Opera, the War Memorial Opera House. The program will be devoted to staged performances of well-known operatic scenes under the direction of San Francisco native Elio Bucky, who is also one of this season’s Merolini. Music will be provided by a full orchestra conducted by Kelly Kuo.
The performance will begin at 7:30 pm. on Saturday evening, August 16. Ticket prices will be $95, $68, $38, $28, and $18. Those aged 25 and under will be admitted for $10. The War Memorial Opera House is located at 301 Van Ness Avenue on the northwest corner of Grove Street. Further information, including discount options, will be available by calling the Box Office at 415-864-3330. It is open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (The Box Office is reached only by telephone on Saturdays.)
The performance will be followed by a reception. This will be hosted by the Wilsey Center for Opera and will take place in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater. This is on the top floor of the War Memorial Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, adjacent to the Opera House and on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The fee for reception tickets will be $85.
