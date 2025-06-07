Scott Barnhill to Lead Second Hanny Program

Scott Barnhill with his saxophone (from a Chez Hanny Web page for a quartet performance he led in 2016)
For the second concert of this month, Chez Hanny will host a performance by the Scott Barnhill Quartet. This is my first encounter with the leader, but he describes himself as “a second generation Bay Area jazz musician.” Both of his parents were jazz performers, vocalist Louise DeLucchi and Buddy Barnhill on drums. Their son is a saxophonist. The other members of the quartet he will lead will be pianist Peter Horvath, currently teaching at the California Jazz Conservatory, Saint Mary’s College of California, and the Stanford Jazz Consortium, San Mateo resident Jeff Saxton on bass, and local drummer Austin Lee Harris.
Regular readers probably “know the drill” by now. For those encountering Chez Hanny house concerts for the first time, the events begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. This one will take place on June 22. Admission will be $25, payable by check, cash, or a Zelle transfer to jazz@chezhanny.com. The “house” is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
