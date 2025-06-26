Sunset Music and Arts: July, 2025

Once again, Sunset Music and Arts seems to have passed me by without any announcements of this month’s performances. (To be more specific, the accounts of the concerts on June 14 and 17 showed up in my Inbox around 3 AM on June 24!) As of this writing, there will be only one performance taking place next month.
Matt Mangels and piano (from the event page for his recital)
This will be a solo performance by Matt Mangels. He is both a pianist and a singer, as well as a songwriter. His genres are widely diverse, including pop/rock, jazz, country, show-tunes, and soul. His improvisations reflect the influences of pianists such as Chick Corea and Bruce Hornsby. His repertoire includes original songs as well as both covers and parodies of the above genres.
This concert will performed next month at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students. They may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page. Admission at the door will be $30. For those not familiar with this concert series, it takes place at the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue.
No comments:
Post a Comment