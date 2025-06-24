Chez Hanny to Begin Next Month with Trio Gig

Dan Seamans, Smith Dobson, and Aaron Bennett, possibly with Frank Hanny between Seamans and Dobson (from the Chez Hanny Web page for the performance coming next month)
A little over a year ago, Frank Hanny’s house concerts of jazz performances, known as Jazz Chez Hanny, hosted a performance by the Aaron Bennett Trio. Saxophonist Bennett performed with Dan Seamans on bass and Smith Dobson on drums. The trio will return to Hanny’s house on the first Sunday of next month. For those unfamiliar with these events, there are some basic “ground rules” for attendees as follows:
Each event has a recommended donation, currently $25. All of the money goes to the musicians, and donations can only be made in cash. The events usually consist of two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through electronic mail to jazz@ChezHanny.com with a Subject line mentioning “jazz,” “Chez Hanny,” or “concert” to avoid being mistaken for spam. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Those attending should be vaccinated but are accepted on the honor system, and masks are optional. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
