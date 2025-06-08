SFS Summer 2025: Limited Classical Offerings

Many readers probably know by now that this is the time to start planning for the Summer with the Symphony programs to be presented by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS). Most of the events fall into the “pops” category; but, as usual, there will be a few events that will appeal to those in search of “concert” events. As a result, this will be a “filtered” account of the summer season with recommendations for those that prefer to “sit still and listen” in Davies Symphony Hall. Specifics (with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets) are as follows:
Friday, July 11, 7:30 p.m.: Stephanie Childress will lead SFS in a program of favorite works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Blake Pouliot will be the soloist in a performance of the Opus 35 violin concerto in D major. This will be preceded by excepts from Opus 66, the music composed for the three-act (with prologue) ballet The Sleeping Beauty. The second half of the program will present two favorite overtures. The first of these is the “Fantasy-Overture” “Romeo and Juliet.” The program will then conclude with a bang (so to speak) in the performance of the Opus 49 “1812 Overture.”
Saturday, July 12, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 13, 2 p.m.: This will be a debut recital by TwoSet Violin, the duo of violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen. They have established their reputation through the Internet with 4.3 million YouTube followers. The program they have prepared is entitled Sacrilegious Games. They will perform with SFS, whose conductor will be Sunny Xia.
Time for Three musicians Ranaan Meyer, Charles Yang, and Nicholas Kendall (from the event page for next month’s performance)
Wednesday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.: The three musicians of Time for Three, violinists Nicolas Kendall and Charles Yang with Ranaan Meyer on bass, will return, having last performed in Davies in the summer of 2022. They will be the soloists in the performance of the triple concerto by Mason Bates entitled “Silicon Hymnal” and composed on an SFS commission. The program will begin with the first SFS performance of “Rainbow Body” by Christopher Theofanidis. The second half of the program will be devoted to Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances,” an orchestral suite based on music from the Broadway musical West Side Story.
