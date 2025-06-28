Sunset Music and Arts: August, 2025

Mezzo Nicole Takesono and guitarist Sharon Wayne (from the Eventbrite Web page for their Sunset recital)
Having recently accounted for the only performance to be presented by Sunset Music and Arts next month, I am afraid that the month of August will also be limited to only one offering. This will be a vocal recital by mezzo Nicole Takesono accompanied by guitarist Sharon Wayne. The title of the program is Places We Want To Visit; and it will provide a “tour” of five geographical locations, four in Europe and one in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
Only the first two selections will involve composers. The first will be a set of Norwegian songs by Halfdan Kjerful. This will be followed by Maurice Ravel’s Cinq mélodies populaires grecques (five Greek folk songs). The remainder of the program will be devoted to traditional songs in three different languages: Ladino, Portuguese, and Hawaiian.
This concert will performed next month at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 2. There will be no charge for admission, and free tickets may be reserved through an Eventbrite Web page. For those not familiar with this concert series, it takes place at the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue.
