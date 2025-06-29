The SFP 2025–2026 Piano Series

The 46th Season Gala of San Francisco Performances (SFP), which will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 10, will be held in conjunction with the first of the four recitals to be presented in the Piano Series. As a result, that first recital will begin half an hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. Two of the remaining recitals will begin at 7:30 p.m. on a Friday evening, with one recital at 7:30 p.m. on a Thursday evening. As usual, all of the recitals will be held in Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The summary of dates and performers is as follows:
Friday, October 10, 7 p.m.: Pianist and composer Gabriel Kahane will give a duo performance with his son Jeffrey, also a pianist. They will perform the two-piano arrangement of Gabriel’s concerto for piano, given the title “Heirloom.” The remainder of the program will be devoted to additional works for two pianos.
Friday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.: Conrad Tao last visited Herbst In December of 2022 as part of the SFP debut of the Junction Trio. The other members of that trio were violinist Stefan Jackiw and Jay Campbell on cello. Prior to that performance, all three of them had established their careers as solo recitalists. Tao will return as a soloist, having prepared a program to explore popular music that drew upon compositions by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Composers inspired by Rachmaninoff include Billy Strayhorn, Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, and Stephen Sondheim.
Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.: French pianist Lise de la Salle gave her last SFP recital in April of 2023. For her return she has prepared a program divided roughly equally between Frédéric Chopin and Franz Liszt. The first half of her program will offer the first and last of Chopin’s four ballade compositions, Opus 23 in G minor and Opus 52 in F minor. The second half of the program will begin with Liszt’s only sonata, a single uninterrupted movement in the key of B minor, S. 178. This will be followed by the “Cantique d’amour,” the last of the ten pieces in the S. 173 Harmonies poétiques et religieuses collection. She will then conclude with the S. 418 “Réminiscences de Don Juan,” drawing upon thematic material from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 527 opera Don Giovanni.
Pianist Richard Goode (from the event page for his next SFP recital)
Friday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.: As was the case in the 2021–2022 season, Richard Goode will be the final recitalist in the Piano Series. (That occasion was significant enough to be included as the May entry in my “Month-by-Month Memories of 2022” list.) His program for that occasion had Ludwig van Beethoven at one end and Béla Bartók at the other. His program for next year has not yet been finalized.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $300 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $260 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $220 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. When single tickets go on sale, they may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
