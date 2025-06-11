Opera Parallèle to Present “Expansive” Showcase

Baritone Lucia Lucas (photograph by Ludwig Olah, courtesy of the Konzert und Theater St. Gallen)
This coming August will see the fourth installment of the Expansive initiative, which showcases transgender and non-binary classical artists. (According to my records, I previewed the second installment almost exactly two years ago but never received advance information about either the first or the third installment!) This year’s program will feature the San Francisco debut of internationally acclaimed baritone Lucia Lucas. Once again, piano accompaniment provided by Taylor Chang, and the entire program will be hosted by Afrika America. Additional guest singers have not yet been announced, nor have the specific works to be performed been finalized. The entire program is expected to last about 90 minutes.
The program will be given only one performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7. The venue will be the A.C.T. (American Conservatory Theater) Toni Rembe Theater, which is located at 415 Geary Street. The performance will be jointly presented by Opera Parallèle (OP) and The Transgender District, and tickets are being sold by A.C.T., which has created a Web page for online purchases. Ticket prices for Premium seating are between $100 and $25. Tickets for remaining seats in the Orchestra are between $50 and $15.
