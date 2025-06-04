Outsound Presents: July, 2025

Recently, Outsound Presents performances have been taking place on the other side of San Francisco Bay. However, the next performance here in San Francisco will be the next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concerts, which will be held early next month. As has usually been the case, this will be a two-set evening.
Bill Noertker and Annelise Zamula on the right joined by pianist Brett Carson and Jason Levis on drums (from the YouTube video of a performance at Bird & Beckett Books and Records on March 5, 2022)
The first set will be taken by two saxophonists. Ellen Weller will double on flute. Collette McCaslin, on the other hand, will make a more radical shift, doubling on percussion. The other set will see the return of Noertker’s Moxie. The last time I accounted for one of their performances, it took place in November of last year. The group is a trio led by bassist Bill Noertker performing with wind player Annelise Zamula and drummer Eli Knowles.
For those that do not yet know, the SIMM Series concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $15 and $20. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. next month on Sunday, July 6.
No comments:
Post a Comment