Center for New Music: June, 2025

This will be another relatively quiet month at the Center for New Music (C4NM). As was the case this past May, the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will be flanked on either side by a single concert. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the below dates is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Tuesday, June 10, 8 p.m.: animals & giraffes will return to the Bay Area. If my archives are correct, I have not written about this duo since the fall of 2019, when the spoken word artistry of Claudia La Rocco was accompanied by Phillip Greenlief on his diverse collection of woodwind instruments. For their visit to C4NM, they will be joined by vocalist Anne Walsh, who will also present visual content, Evelyn Davis on piano, saxophonist David Boyce, and Zachary James Watkins on electric guitar with addition electronics. Both Boyce and Watkins will contribute additional effects.
Saturday, June 21, noon: This month’s G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will present the following five “bleeding edge” sets:
- John Bischoff
- (ruidobello)
- Sterile Garden (Eureka)
- KROB
- Sab.ot
Fire at the Plantation House in performance (from his Instagram Web page)
Saturday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.: Fire at the Plantation House is the performing name for electric guitarist John Angel. After thirteen years in the Bay Area, he will be moving on with a farewell performance, which will include his latest single release, “Tin(der) Foil Hats.” He will also be joined by Brent Miller and Brett Eastman for a set of HARJO sound baths, named to honor poet and musician Joy Harjo.
