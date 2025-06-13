Jordi Savall Conducts “Forgotten” Symphonies

Jordi Savall on the cover of his latest AliaVox album (from its Amazon.com Web page)
Today is the release date for the latest recording on the AliaVox label created by Jordi Savall as a platform for performances by the many ensembles he leads. The repertoire of the releases involves, for the most part, early music ensembles in which Savall performs and/or leads. Indeed, the header provided by Google search is “Alia Vox - Producer of Early and Classical Music since 1998.”
However, today’s release takes a bold leap into the nineteenth century with symphonies by two decidedly different composers. The earlier of these is Robert Schumann’s WoO 29, the “Zwickau” symphony in E minor. Only two movements of the symphony were completed, composed between 1832 and 1833. This early effort by Schumann is complemented by one of the earliest efforts by Anton Bruckner to compose a symphony. The WAB 100 symphony in D minor, given the title “Die Nullte” (Symphony Number 0) was completed in 1869, preceded only by WAB 99, the “Studiensymphonie” in F minor composed in 1863.
The title of the album is Forgotten Symphonies, and Savall conducts Le Concert des Nations. It will probably go without saying to most readers that this is a side of Savall’s talents that one has never previously encountered. Nevertheless, he comes across as very much involved with both of these periods in the nineteenth century. This is particularly the case with the Bruckner symphony, since the composer’s concept of pace can often be at best enigmatic and at worst downright tryings. The Schumann composition, on the other hand, was the composer’s first attempt to try his hand at orchestral music. Listening to WoO 29 under Savall’s baton left me with the impression that, while this symphony was never finished, the composer had gotten off to a good start!
Taken as a whole, this album is likely to provide a journey of discovery for all that listen seriously. That said, listeners that know their music history will probably recognize each of these works as an early set of steps in a journey that lies ahead. Personally, I am a sucker for “origins” stories; and I expect to mine one of those from each of the works on this album after I have listened a few more times!
