Noe Music: Dates for 2025–2026 Season

This year it appears that San Francisco Performances was “first out of the gate” in announcing its new season. A little over a month ago, I learned of the second organization to announce its plans. Noe Music has prepared a diverse season of eleven programs between September and May. Here is a brief summary of what to expect:
Sunday, September 14, 4 p.m.: Pianist Elizabeth Joy will open the season performing on Noe Music’s Steinway Model D. The program will involve both solo and duo performances, the latter with violist Meena Bhasin. The program will feature music by Samuel Carl Adams coupled with that of Johannes Brahms.
Sunday, October 5, 4 p.m.: American Wind Soloists is an octet of woodwind virtuosos. Unfortunately, I have yet to find a Web page with their names. The full ensemble has prepared a suite of music from Bedřich Smetana’s opera, The Bartered Bride. They will also perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 375 divertimento in E-flat major. Hopefully, further details will be forthcoming.
Sunday, November 9, 4 p.m.: The musicians of the Poesis Quartet are violinists Sarah Ma and Max Ball, Jasper de Boor on viola, and cellist Drew Dansby. They are currently the Graduate Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) and are currently studying under the Arie Quartet. They will present a program entitled Regeneration. The oldest selection on the program will be Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 92 (second) string quartet in F major. Recents works will be Billy Childs’ “Awakening,” an environmental meditation by Michi Wiancko, and the result of a new commission by Kevin Lau.
Friday, November 21, 8 p.m.: Vocalist ganavya draws her influences from South Indian classical traditions, jazz, and devotional song; she will be accompanied by Charles Overton on harp and bassist Max Ridley.
Owen Dalby with his violin (from the Decoda Web site)
Sunday, December 7, 4 p.m.: Inon Barnatan will be the first of two soloists to present a Piano Portraits program. He has prepared a program consisting entirely of music by Franz Schubert to play on the Noe Music Steinway. The performance will also include a duo with Owen Dalby, co-Artistic Director of Noe Music.
Saturday, January 10, 8 p.m.: Nathalie Joachim will present a program entitled Fanm d’Ayiti (women of Haiti). She is both flutist and vocalists, and her selections will honor the stories of Haitian women, both past and present. She will be accompanied by a string quartet of members of Decoda, two of whom are Noe Music Artistic Directors, Dalby and Meena Bhasin.
Sunday, February 22, 4 p.m.: According to my records, Junction Trio last performed in San Francisco in December of 2022, performing in Herbst Theatre for San Francisco Performance. The performers are pianist Conrad Tao, Stefan Jackiw on violin, and cellist Jay Campbell. The program will present the six Melodies by John Cage, while concluding with Franz Schubert’s D. 898 piano trio in B-flat major. The first half of the program will couple the first of Ludwig van Beethoven’s two piano trios, this one in the key of D major, with John Zorn’s “Ghosts,” which will be interspersed following the Largo assai movement of Beethoven’s “Ghost” trio.
Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m.: The second Piano Portraits program will involve two “installments” presented by Dan Tepfer. He will take the inventions of Johann Sebastian Bach as a point of departure for the first installment. He will interleave his interpretations of these pieces with his own improvisations.
Sunday, March 22, 4 p.m.: For Tepfer’s second installment, he will present improvisations to reflect Bach’s BWV 988, best known as the Goldberg Variations.
Sunday, April 19, 5 p.m.: Tenor Nicholas Phan will perform with the Palaver Strings. This is an ensemble with particular interest in American protest music. This will include the world premiere of Errollyn Wallen’s Protest Songs. Other selections will include Nico Muhly’s “Stranger” and “Fear the Lamb” by Akenya Seymour.
Sunday, May 10, 5 p.m.: After protest will come solidarity. The title of the program will be Together We Rise. The San Francisco Girls Chorus will perform under the leadership of their director Valérie Sainte-Agathe. Bhasin will also perform, along with Mahsa Vahdat and Diana Gameros.
No comments:
Post a Comment