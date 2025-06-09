The Bleeding Edge: 6/9/2025

Last week was so quiet that there were no new Bleeding Edge events to announce. Fortunately, things have come back up to speed for this week. Once again, there are two venues whose events have already been announced:
- The return of animals & giraffes to the Center for New Music
- Two weekend performances at The Lab:
(a) The first of the three performances by Aine Nakamura for her hands on tape installation; (b) The program of “expanded cinema” curated by John Davis: According to the latest information, this will now be a three-set program with Davis performing one of the sets. There will also be a solo set taken by Zekarias Musele Thompson. The remaining set will be a trio performance by Keith Evans, Beige, and Linda Izcali Scobie.
The remaining events will involve two new venues along with the usual suspects.
Wednesday, June 11, 6 p.m., Bar Maritime: Saxophonist Kasey Knudsen will lead a trio whose other members are drummer Eric Garland and Jon Wiitala on bass. No further information has been provided; but, since this will be a three-hour gig, there will probably be two sets. The venue is on the second floor of the building located at 417 Stockton Street, which is on the ascent to Nob Hill between Sutter Street and Bush Street.
Thursday, June 12, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., The Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: This is my first encounter with a Tenderloin venue that claims to be “in the heart of San Francisco’s historic jazz district.” The BayImproviser Calendar describes Sarah Hanahan as “One of the most electrifying new voices on the alto saxophone.” Rhythm will be provided by pianist Caelan Cardello, Matt Dwonszyk on bass, and drummer Khary Abdul-Shaheed. The club is located at 400 Eddy Street on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street.
Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: The remaining selections will return to the more familiar venues, beginning with the monthly four-set performances hosted by the Peacock Lounge. Two of the sets involve previously (albeit some time ago) announced performers. Angst Hase Pfeffer Nase last appeared on this site for the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event at the Center for New Music this past September. Vocalist Danishta Rivero, on the other hand, provided the opening set for the winter solstice program at the Lab on December 21 of last year. There will also be a solo set by Seymour Glass, whose publication of Bananafish magazine suggests more than an obsession with J. D. Salinger. He describes his work as “vocal-driven, collaged compositions.” The remaining set will be taken by Shin Chida, working with tapes, synthesizers, and contact microphones. The venue is located in Haight-Ashbury at 552 Haight Street.
Friday, June 13, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: As usual reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week’s performance will be a duo performance by Andrew Ferren (saxophone and flute) and Brian Rodvien on a diversity of percussion instruments. Both of them will also be working with electronic gear. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, June 14, 2:30 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: This will be a solo performance by San Francisco singer and improviser David Israel Katz. In his words he “will be spinning a wide range of experimental music from his vinyl collection, blending the liquid with the granular, the muddy with the foggy and the windy with the luminescent.” The entire performance is expected to run through 5 p.m. The venue is located at 1801 Green Street, between Laguna Street and Octavia Street. As usual, there will be no charge for admission.
Diagram showing the location of the SFJAZZ Center Festival Tent along with the Street Market on Oak Street (from the Web page for the Festival)
Sunday, June 15, 5 p.m., SFJAZZ Center Festival Tent: Following up on his performance with The Pyramids at The Lab a little less than two months ago, saxophonist Idris Ackamoor will return for the three-day San Francisco Jazz Festival presented by SFJAZZ. This time he will lead his expanded big band, the Ankhestra. Readers probably know that the Center itself is located at 201 Franklin Street on the northwest corner of Fell Street. The tent will be located at 110 Franklin Street on the northeast corner of Oak Street.
