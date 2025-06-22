Dynamite Guitars: 2025–2026 Season

Those that visit the home page for the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will see that the 2025–2026 schedule for the Dynamite Guitars concert season has now been finalized. Twelve programs have been planned for this season (two fewer that were presented during the last season). As in the past, the five recitals in the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series will be included in Dynamite Guitars. In addition, the final recital will be hosted by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM).
All of the programs will be evening recitals beginning at 7:30 p.m. They will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street), Herbst Theatre (on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue), the Taube Atrium Theatre (on the top floor of the Veterans building) and at the SFCM Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall at 50 Oak Street. Programs have not yet been finalized, but the participating performers will be as follows:
Thursday, October 9, Herbst Theatre: Yamandu Costa, who plays a seven-string instrument, will return for his next solo recital.
Meng Su giving a solo performance (from the current Omni Foundation home page)
Saturday, October 18, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Meng Su has previously appeared as a member of the Beijing Guitar Duo. She is now on the faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Her first solo performance will be the first recital shared with SFP.
Saturday, November 8, Herbst Theatre: The return of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet will see a new member. Douglas Lora of the Brazil Guitar Duo will now join the quartet. This will be the second recital shared with SFP.
Saturday, November 22, Herbst Theatre: The Romeros is also a guitar quartet, and their return will be the third recital shared with SFP.
Saturday, January 17, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Dynamite Guitars presented the debut of guitarist Julia Trintschuk. Her performances can also be found on YouTube. For her return recital, she will be joined by her teacher, Joaquín Clerch.
Saturday, January 31, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Leonela Alejandro will make her San Francisco debut, after having won the Rose Augustine Grand Prize at the 2024 Guitar Foundation of America Competition.
Saturday, February 21, Herbst Theatre: The annual program of four guitarists with a diversity of genres will now be taken by the 25th anniversary North American Tour of International Guitar Night; the participating guitarists will be Stephanie Jones, Taimane, Lucas Imbiriba, and Alexandr Miske.
Saturday, February 28, Herbst Theatre: Brazilian brothers Sérgio and Odair Assad will return for the latest performance of classical guitar duos.
Saturday, March 14, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: David Russell was one of the first guitarist I encountered when I began my writing gig. He keeps returning, and I keep following up on his work! He recently recorded all of the lute suites composed by Johann Sebastian Bach for the Omni YouTube channel.
Saturday, March 28, Taube Atrium Theatre: Two guitarists last seen in 2023 will return to share solo performances. JIJI made her San Francisco debut under the joint auspices of SFP and Omni in March of that year. About a month later, Jason Vieux returned for a similar joint presentation. (At that time he was the SFP Guitarist-in-Residence.)
Saturday, April 11, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Brazilian guitar virtuoso Alessandro Penezzi will give a duo performance with Mike Marshall on mandolin; this promises to be an evening of choro, samba, and improvisation.
Friday, April 24, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: The season will conclude with a performance of two of Europe’s most commanding guitarists. The A to Z Guitar Duo is named for Aniello Desiderio and Zoran Dukić. Both of these guitarists have had their performances recorded for YouTube videos. The Dukić recital was streamed through successive videos on the YouTube channel during the first half of 2023. Desiderio, on the other hand, performed with his violinists brother Gennaro for a performance of the theme music that John Williams composed for Stephen Spielberg’s movie Schindler’s List in a video released in April of 2025.
