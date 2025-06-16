The Bleeding Edge: 6/16/2025

This week on the Bleeding Edge is shaping up to be even busier than the last. Two events have already been reported:
- This month’s G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S at the Center for New Music on Saturday, June 21, beginning, as usual, at noon.
- Lisa Mezzacappa’s set of improvisations at The Lab on Thursday, June 19, beginning at 8 p.m.
All of the remaining events have by now achieved “usual suspects” status as follows:
Tuesday, June 17, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Once again, this month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will be divided between two sets, both of which will be devoted to cutting-edge jazz, free improvisation, and creative music. The opening set will be taken by San Kazakgascar, which is based in Sacramento. The core members are Jed Brewer and Greg Hain, who will lead a moderately large ensemble (whose details are not yet readily available). The second set, which will begin at 8:15 p.m., will be taken by the Nora Free Liberation Quartet, led by Free on saxophone. She will be joined by guitarist David El, Kevin Goldberg on bass, and drummer Cody Rhodes. As regular readers probably know by now, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Wednesday, June 18, 7 p.m., The Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: This week’s first performance will be led by drummer, composer, and arranger Marcello Carelli. He will lead a quartet with tenor saxophonist Barclay Moffitt on the front line. He will be joined in the rhythm section by pianist Dalton Hayse and Jesse Katz on bass. The club is located at 400 Eddy Street on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street.
Thursday, June 19, and Friday, June 20, 6:45 p.m., The Roar Shack: The final show in the inaugural season will be a reunion production created by Qube Chix. This is a trio that was formed about 35 years ago by Pamela Z, Julie Queen, and Leigh Evans. They will perform with The Living Earth Show duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson in a program of new wave, experimental music, performance art, butoh dance, electronic music, and theater. The venue is located in SoMa at 34 Seventh Street. The entry is through a secret side door on Odd Fellows Way, which is called Stevenson Street on the other side of Seventh. Tickets are available for pay-what-you-can donation through separate Eventbrite Web pages for Thursday and Friday.
Thursday, June 19, 7 p.m., The Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: The second performance of the week will be by the trio of Jeff Denson on bass, guitarist Romain Pilon, and Jonathan Pinson on drums.
Thursday, June 19, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: The Jackson Square gallery will host an evening of three sets of experimental and improvised music. Seedy Arcing is the duo of Alex “Puzzle” Abalos and Bryan Day performing on toy keyboards, radio transceivers, hacked electronics, and Filipino gongs. Selections will mark the release of their new album Chocolate Monk. Ava Koohbor will present a set of noisy electronic sounds from instruments of her own creation. The remaining set will involve analog electronics and tape for four-channel stereo created by Ernst Karel. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $20. The gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street just north of the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Washington Street.
Frame from the film to be screened at Gray Area (from the BayImproviser Web page for this event)
Friday, June 20, 7 p.m., Gray Area Art And Technology: Kal Spelletich will invite two volunteers in the audience to “play” a drum machine through sensors detecting their heartbeats. This will contribute to the soundtrack for the screening of a film about the intersection of technology, art, and human physiology. The material presented will include works of Alvin Lucier, Nina Sobell, Bill and Lois Etra, and Richard Lowenberg. The venue is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street. However, the performance will also be available for streaming, enabled through a hyperlink on the Bay Area Improviser Web page for this event.
Sunday, June 22, 1:30 p.m., Prelinger Library: This will be the next installment in the three-hour gigs presented by Thom Blum at this venue. The performance will be by Resonant Margin, the trio of Blum performing with Katt Atchley and greensatan. Playing will continue through 4 p.m. The library is located on the second floor of 301 8th Street, and admission is by getting attention through a callbox with a “Library” button available.
No comments:
Post a Comment