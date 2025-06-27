Other Minds Announces Latitudes 23

Poster design for the event being discussed
This morning I received my first announcement for the latest installment in the Other Minds Latitudes series. The title of the program will be (intentionally capitalized) LAND AND SEA: SOUND AND VISION. This year there will be three solo performances and one interdisciplinary collaboration. The soloists will be as follows:
- Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe is a multi-instrumentalist who works with voice in the realm of spontaneous music often under the moniker of Lichens. He usually accompanies his vocal work with patch pieces of his own invention for modular synthesizer. His goal is to lose himself in sound while being acutely self-aware.
- Joel St. Julien works with both acoustic and electronic elements, approaching his technique as both art and spiritual practice.
- Robert Laird Barber performs as The Urxed to create a complex and multifaceted sound world.
The collaborative performance will be by the Peaces duo of Zekarias Musele Thompson and Joshua Wismans. They work with processed acoustics, resonance, electronics, video, and installation to explore the act and possibilities of sound creation as a unifying space. They are currently based in Oakland.
The venue for the performance will be the Minnesota Street Project. This is located in Dogpatch at 1201 Minnesota Street, just west of the Third Street trolley stop and between 23rd Street and 24th Street. (The venue will be “steps away from the 2025 SF Art Book Fair.”) Admission will be by donation with a suggested amount of $20. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page.
