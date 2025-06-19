Music for the Summer Solstice at Grace

Poster design prepared for the concert being discussed, showing both Ronny Michael Greenberg and Leah Crocetto
It seems, somewhat to my embarrassment, that I have not been in touch with performances by pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg and soprano Leah Crocetto since they performed at Flower Piano in 2023. Fortunately, I heard from Greenberg almost exactly 24 hours ago; and it turns out that they will be presenting a program tomorrow evening at Grace Cathedral. The full title of the program will be TILT: A Celebration of Light and Music on the Summer Solstice. Instrumental accompaniment will be provided by the Wobbly World band, which will also give a pre-show performance of Cuban and Mediterranean music.
The program itself will be a diverse one. Crocetto will present her operatic talents with performances of “Casta Diva” from Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma and “Song to the Moon,” sung by the title character in the first act of Antonín Dvořák’s three-act Rusalka. She will also sing the less familiar “Caruso,” a song dedicated to Italian opera tenor Enrico Caruso composed by Lucio Dalla in 1986. In addition there will be a new song on the program, jointly composed by Crocetto and Greenberg.
Of particularly local interest, Grace Cathedral was the venue of the first performance of Duke Ellington’s Concert of Sacred Music, which took place on September 16, 1965. This would be the first of three Sacred Concerts, composed by Ellington and first performed in 1965, 1968, and 1973, respectively. Crocetto will sing a selection of Ellington songs; and, while specifics have not yet been finalized, it is likely that she will draw upon songs that Ellington had performed at Grace.
For those that do not already know, Grace Cathedral is located in Nob Hill at 1100 California Street. The entrance is on the west side of Taylor Street, just above the corner of California. General admission at 7:30 p.m. for one guest over 30 will be $105, and those under 30 will be admitted for $55. There will also be reserved seating for early admission at 6:30 p.m. for $250. Finally, there will also be early admission for Sponsors bringing guests. There will be four tiers based on the number of guests: two ($800), six ($2500), twelve ($4000), and 24 ($6000). Those bringing parties of twelve or more will receiver verbal acknowledgement during the concert.
