CalBach to Begin Season with French Baroque

California Bach Society (CalBach) will launch its 2022–2023 with a rich account of choral music from the French Baroque. The 30-voice chamber chorus will be joined by vocal soloists and the instrumental resources of a full string ensemble joined by flutes, oboes, bassoon, trumpet, and drums. The title of the program will be Plaisirs Baroques: Grand Motets of Charpentier, Mondonville, and Telemann.
Marc-Antoine Charpentier will be represented by a setting of the “Te Deum” hymn. This will be followed by a grand motet setting of Psalm 97, Dominus regnavit (the Lord reigneth), composed by Jean-Joseph de Mondonville. The program will conclude with a second grand motet setting, this time of Psalm 71, Deus, judicium tuum (give your judgment, O God), composed by Georg Philipp Telemann. Born in Magdeburg, Telemann was a leading German Baroque composer; but he composed this motet in 1737, when he spent eight months in Paris.
The visiting vocal soloists will include sopranos Victoria Fraser and Caroline Jou Armitage and baritones Adam Cole and Roco Córdova. Additional solo parts will be taken by three members of the CalBach choir: John Gale, Melinda de Jesus, and David Seigel. Noah Strick will serve as Concertmaster, and organist Yuko Tanaka will provide continuo. The conductor will be Artistic Director Paul Flight.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 14. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of its intersection with Franklin Street. Tickets will be sold at the door for $40 with a discount price of $35 for seniors. Students, and those under 30 can purchase tickets for $10. If purchased in advance, general admission will be $35; and the senior rate will be $30. A Web page has been created to process all online ticket sales, and the alternative will be to call 650-485-1097. That Web page also has a hyperlink for processing subscriptions to all four concerts. Another Web page summarizes dates and program content for the entire season. All concert-goers must submit proof of vaccination, including booster shots; and masks must be worn at all times.
