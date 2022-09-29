The Lab: October, 2022

As of this writing, only one concert has been scheduled for next month at The Lab. This will be a solo recital by Park Jiha, who approaches ancient Korean instruments from the perspective of a modern, improvisatory minimalist. She studied classical Korean music at National Gugak Center in Seoul. At that time she first encountered more innovative approaches to performance through the group P’uri led by percussionist Won II.
Composer Park Jiha with her saenghwang (courtesy of The Lab)
During her studies, Park focused on the piri, a double-reed bamboo oboe. Since leaving the Center, she has added other instruments to her repertoire, including the saenghwang, a free-reed mouth organ similar to the Chinese sheng and the Japanese shō, and the yanggeum, a type of hammered dulcimer. This collection affords a rich diversity of sonorities. When combined with the repetitive structures of minimalism, the result is a soundscape in which thematic material emerges in the form of precisely wrought melodic moments.
This performance at The Lab will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. As usual, doors will open half an hour before the concert is scheduled to begin. Tickets will be sold for $15; and, as usual, members of The Lab will enjoy the benefits of discounted or free admission. The event page for this concert provides hyperlinks for both tiers of ticket acquisitions.
As each of these articles reminds readers, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. The location is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Before the pandemic, it was usually the case that a long line had accumulated prior to the opening.
