SFEMF Announces Schedule for 21st Season

Some readers may recall that the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF) celebrated its twentieth anniversary in September of 2019. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Festival “went dark” during both 2020 and 2021. However, it is now “back on schedule;” and the 21st Anniversary Festival of the event devoted entirely to the performance of electronic music will take place next month.
For the first time the Festival will be co-produced with The Lab and will receive support from the Italian Cultural Institute. The Lab will host all three of the Festival’s evening concerts. This is a highly flexible space, which can easily provide for the usual system of 32 loudspeakers configured to surround (immerse) the audience through the control of free open source spatial audio tools. Program specifics have not yet been finalized. However the performers for each of the three dates of the Festival have been planned as follows:
Gabby Wen and Jorge Bachmann (from their SFEMF event page)
Friday, September 16: Michelle Moeller, shipwreck detective (Dev Bhat), Luciano Chessa
Saturday, September 17: the duo of Gabby Wen and Jorge Bachmann, Amma Ateria, Carl Stone
Sunday, September 18: Anne Hege, Only Now (Kush Arora), Rova Electric 6 with Gino Robair and Tom Djll joining Rova saxophonists Bruce Ackley (soprano), Steve Adams (alto), Larry Ochs (tenor), and Jon Raskin (baritone)
All performances will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. The location is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Single tickets are being sold by Withfriends through the hyperlinks attached to the above dates. General admission will be $17 with a “Generous Admission” rate of $25. Each of the Withfriends pages also includes the option for a Full Festival Pass at the discounted rate of $45.
No comments:
Post a Comment