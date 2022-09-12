The Bleeding Edge: 9/12/2022

“Bleeding edge” performances are definitely getting back in gear this week. The major event was announced on this site a little over a week ago. This will be the three evening performances of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF) that will take place this coming weekend (September 16–18) at The Lab. In addition there has already been an advance announcement of this month’s installment in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents, which will take place on Sunday evening. However, there will be three additional events, all of which can be attributed to the current generation of “usual suspects.” Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, September 15, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: In addition to performing on the first night of SFEMF, Luciano Chessa will present one of the four sets to be performed at the Peacock. Specifics for this occasion are rather general. However, the title of his performance is “Hyères;” and the BayImproviser Calendar offers the following description: “He may come forth with sleigh bells, hearing aids and a megaphone or maybe with a virtual Aardvark Synth washing across acoustic guitar as his psych-folk baritone vocals resonate in, of course, Italian.” The opening set will be a duo performance by Rova saxophonist Bruce Ackley and Karen Stackpole, described as “a deep gong practitioner whose reach extends to scrap metal & all resonant surfaces including your tympanum and adjacent tissues.” They will be followed by Amy Reed, who will improvise on prepared guitar as accompaniment to video projections. Finally, Jacob Felix Heule will perform with his SULT trio, whose other members are Guro Skumsnes Moe and Håvard Skaset. The three of them account for bass, guitar, and bass drum, all magnified by microphone.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Saturday, September 17, 5 p.m., Mission Synths: Trovarsi will present a program entitle /magine. He will perform techno on his modular synthesizer joined by three friends: Kim Nucci, Malaki, and Dylan909. There will be no charge for admission. Mission Synths is located in the Mission (of course) at 3026 24th Street.
Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Somewhat in the spirit of SULT, this will be a performance by the Levitator trio of Mark Clifford on vibraphone, Safa Shokrai on bass, and Kjell Nordeson on drums. As in the past, this is a performance that will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. For those planning to visit, doors will open at 7:20 p.m. Admission is usually $20 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
