Center for New Music: September, 2022

As was the case last month, there will be only two performances at the Center for New Music (C4NM) during the current month (as of this writing). The first of these will actually be a lecture/recital in which the performance will be preceded by a discussion surveying innovative approaches to technique. Both of the offerings will take place during the weekend, beginning at 8 p.m.
For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be processed in advance through the Events page on the C4NM Web site. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
Friday, September 9: The title of the lecture/recital is Allegro Energico, and it will be presented by guitarist Angel Blanco. The techniques that will be discussed during the lecture are based on the music of Mexican quasi-mystic composers Augusto Novaro and Julián Carrillo. Pursuing those influences, Blanco has explored the use of electronics, vocalizations, different styles of percussion, and the novel technique called “plectrodedo” by Venezuelan guitarist Carlos Reyes. Blanco will then devote the remainder of the program to performances that demonstrate how he has put those influences and explorations to use. All tickets for this event will be for $15.
Saturday, September 24: The second offering of the month is the rescheduling of the latest installment in the Opus Project, which had originally been scheduled for this past July. This project was launched by Mark Alburger. This month’s installment will be a “songfest” of Opus 95 compositions, which will be performed by Megan Cullen and the Opus Project Ensemble. The oldest of the composers on the program is Dietrich Buxtehude; and the most recent of them is Roberto Novegno, whose fourteenth piano sonata was completed in 2009. Between them will be works by sixteen composers with a generous number of unfamiliar names. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members.
