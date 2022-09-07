LCCE Updates Launch of Anniversary Season

Readers probably know by now that the first subscription concert to be presented in the 30th anniversary season of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will be performed here in San Francisco later this month. However, there have been some changes in the program since this past June, which is when the season plans were first announced. The good news is that the originally planned three works written by young composers will still be performed.
The four contributing composers: Sky Macklay, Carlos Simon, Sarah Westwood, and Johannes Brahms (courtesy of LCCE)
The first of these will be the world premiere of “Canon Cadenza Cadence Cluster,” composed by Sky Macklay, which was made possible by the Chamber Music America Classical Commissioning Program, with generous funding provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. This will be followed by the winner of the 2020 LCCE Composition Contest, Sarah Westwood, who submitted “Things You Don’t Yet Know You Feel.” The final young composer to be featured will be Carlos Simon with a performance of his “Lickety Split.”
The original plan was to conclude the program with Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 18 (first) string quintet in A major, which was written when he was a “young composer” (aged seventeen). However, this selection will be replaced by a performance of Johannes Brahms Opus 25 (first) piano quartet in G minor. Brahms completed this composition in 1861. HIs Wikipedia page classifies this as music from his “Early career.” He was 28 when he completed this quartet, meaning that he was far from a “young composer!” Indeed, by this time he had come to know both Robert and Clara Schumann, and Clara was the pianist when the quartet was first performed.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 19. The venue will be the San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets are being sold for $35 with a $10 rate for students. Because this is the first concert of the season, subscriptions are still possible for the entire five-concert series. General admission for the full subscription is $150. However, students can attend all five concerts at the special subscription rate of $25. A single Web page has been created for purchasing any of these options (as well as single tickets for future concerts).
