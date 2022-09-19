The Bleeding Edge: 9/19/2022

Busy weeks on the “bleeding edge” seem to be returning. This week there are five separate events of note, compared with last week’s four events, one of which consisted of three distinct concerts. Two of this week’s events have already been taken into account. The first of them is the solo piano performance by Lubomyr Melnyk at The Lab this coming Wednesday. The other is the final concert of the month at the Center for New Music, the Opus 95 installment in the Opus Project, which will take place on Saturday evening. Specifics for the remaining three events are as follows:
Tuesday, September 20, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Since this is the third Tuesday of the month, it must be time for Jazz at the Make-Out Room. Once again, there will be three sets, each a little over half an hour in duration. The program will begin with a duo performance by Beth Custer and Ben Goldberg, both of whom play a wide diversity of reed instruments. They will be followed by the sextet called Matt Robidoux’s cobwork. Robidoux leads the group playing the “corn” synthesizer, a modular architecture that interprets physical input from two "ears of corn" sculptures cast in aluminum through a process called “kinetically operated randomness system” (k.o.r.n.). The other instrumentalists will be three saxophonists (Jose Solares, Zekarias Thompson, and Cole Pulice) and flutist Michelle Lee. The remaining member of the group is vocalist Roco Córdova. Goldberg will then return for a trio set with Raffi Garabedian on saxophone and Danny Luybin-Ladin on trombone. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Wednesday, September 21, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This will be another two-set program for the latest installment in the Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series. Each set will be somewhat less than an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by a combo called Eurostache. As they put it, the name refers to “a project centering around electro-acoustic real-time collaborative experiments in sound.” More specifically: “Vocalists employ extended techniques to humanize the highly transient and diverse cacophony. Musical constructs such as composition and melody are set aside as we travel toward the fringes of sound. Instruments: modular synth, circuit bent devices, bass, guitar, kangling, fujara, misc acoustic instruments.” The second set will be the TriUnity Saxophone Trio, whose members are Rent Romus, Zae Tinaza, and Tom Weeks. The performance will explore “the sonic landscape of composition and free improvisation.” LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Sunday, September 25, 5 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Bird & Beckett gigs tend to take place on Fridays and Saturdays. However, this particular Sunday will offer a “double header.” The evening will begin with a solo set performed by pianist Rudi Mwongozi. This will be followed at 7 p.m. by Vince Lateano’s Doggone Jazz Jam Session, led by drummer Lateano. He will be joined by Ben Stolorow on piano and Ollie Dudek on bass. Readers may recall that, recently, Bird & Beckett has live-streamed the performances it hosts. As of this writing, there is no indication of live-streaming this evening’s events. The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. For those planning to visit, doors will probably open at 4:50 p.m. Admission is usually $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Those holding reservations must claim them by 5 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
