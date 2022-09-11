Sunday, September 11, 2022

SF Music Day to Return to Fall Schedule

Readers may recall that the first “post-pandemic” SF Music Day, presented by InterMusic SF, took place this past May 20. Next month the event will return to its usual fall schedule, preparing listeners for the season to come. As in the past, all performances will take place in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue affords four sites for performance: Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, the Green Room on the second floor, and two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Educational Studio.

These sites will host a diversity of genres, including classical string quartets, jazz bands, Baroque ensembles, world music performing combos, and new music virtuosos. Performances will begin at noon on Sunday, October 9, and continue through 7 p.m. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The schedule of performances, sorted by venue, has been planned as follows:

Herbst Theatre

12:30 Alam Khan and Arjun K. Verma with Del Sol Quartet
2:00 Rob Reich’s Circus Bella All-Star Band
3:00 Terrence Brewer & Marcus Shelby Duo
4:00 The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol & Her Sextet
5:15 Richard Howell’s Joy Protocol Ensemble

Green Room

12:00 Ensemble ARI
12:45 Sierra Quartet
1:30 Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival
2:15 The MANA Quartet
3:00 Matthew Linaman & Robert Mollicone
3:45 Ninth Planet
4:30 Quartet San Francisco
5:15 The Bernal Hill Players

Taube Atrium Theater

12:00 John Schott & William Winant Percussion Group
12:45 Ensemble for These Times
2:00 Empyrea
3:00 Erik Jekabson Sextet
4:00 Gary Muszynski and Friends
5:00 Matt Renzi Quartet
6:00 Greek Chamber Music Project

Education Studio

12:30 Bertamo Trio
1:30 Michael Smolens’ Spiritual Time Sextet
2:30 Vitamin Em
3:30 George Brooks with Utsav Lal and Keshav Batish
4:30 Sam Reider and the Human Hands
5:30 Nathan Clevenger Group
6:30 Sarah Wilson’s Brass Tonic

Admission will be free, but Eventbrite has created a registration page. Further information about all the performers will be provided by an Online Program Book. That resource is not yet available. However, when it is ready, a hyperlink will be posted on the SF Music Day home page.

