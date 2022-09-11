SF Music Day to Return to Fall Schedule

Readers may recall that the first “post-pandemic” SF Music Day, presented by InterMusic SF, took place this past May 20. Next month the event will return to its usual fall schedule, preparing listeners for the season to come. As in the past, all performances will take place in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue affords four sites for performance: Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, the Green Room on the second floor, and two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Educational Studio.
These sites will host a diversity of genres, including classical string quartets, jazz bands, Baroque ensembles, world music performing combos, and new music virtuosos. Performances will begin at noon on Sunday, October 9, and continue through 7 p.m. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The schedule of performances, sorted by venue, has been planned as follows:
Herbst Theatre
12:30 Alam Khan and Arjun K. Verma with Del Sol Quartet2:00 Rob Reich’s Circus Bella All-Star Band3:00 Terrence Brewer & Marcus Shelby Duo4:00 The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol & Her Sextet5:15 Richard Howell’s Joy Protocol Ensemble
Green Room
12:00 Ensemble ARI12:45 Sierra Quartet1:30 Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival2:15 The MANA Quartet3:00 Matthew Linaman & Robert Mollicone3:45 Ninth Planet4:30 Quartet San Francisco5:15 The Bernal Hill Players
Taube Atrium Theater
12:00 John Schott & William Winant Percussion Group12:45 Ensemble for These Times2:00 Empyrea3:00 Erik Jekabson Sextet4:00 Gary Muszynski and Friends5:00 Matt Renzi Quartet6:00 Greek Chamber Music Project
Education Studio
12:30 Bertamo Trio1:30 Michael Smolens’ Spiritual Time Sextet2:30 Vitamin Em3:30 George Brooks with Utsav Lal and Keshav Batish4:30 Sam Reider and the Human Hands5:30 Nathan Clevenger Group6:30 Sarah Wilson’s Brass Tonic
Admission will be free, but Eventbrite has created a registration page. Further information about all the performers will be provided by an Online Program Book. That resource is not yet available. However, when it is ready, a hyperlink will be posted on the SF Music Day home page.
No comments:
Post a Comment