Ian Scarfe to Present Groupmuse of Four Pianists

Poster design showing Monica Chew, Britton Day, Ian Scarfe, and Elektra Schmidt (clockwise from upper left), the four pianists to perform at The Century Club of California this coming Sunday (from the groupmuse event page)
Ian Scarfe, founder and Director of the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, is currently in San Francisco; and he has made arrangements for a groupmuse concert, which will take place this Sunday afternoon. He has recruited three other pianists to join him for this event: Elektra Schmidt, Monica Chew, and Britton Day. The program will present both solo and four-hand performances, all utilizing the Steinway D Concert Grand at The Century Club of California.
Chew will give a solo performance of her recently completed composition “Ice Calf.” The other solo performances will present Frédéric Chopin’s Opus 52, the last of his four “Ballade” compositions, Maurice Ravel’s sonatine, and Amy Beach’s Opus 92, “Hermit Thrush at Eve, at Morn.” The program will conclude with two four-hand selections, the suite of six pieces by Claude Debussy entitled Épigraphes antiques and Maurice Ravel’s four-movement “Rapsodie espagnole.” Some readers may recall that Scarfe and Schmidt performed the Ravel selection at Flower Piano this past Saturday.
The Century Club is located at 1355 Franklin Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. this Sunday, September 25. Admission will be by the suggested contribution of $25, but those with limited funds can reserve a place for $5. The RSVP must be processed through the Groupmuse event page for this recital. Further details, including COVID-19 protocols, have been posted on that Web page.
