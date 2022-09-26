The Bleeding Edge: 9/26/2020

This will be a relatively quiet week out on the “bleeding edge.” There will be a “usual suspects” offering at the end of the week. However, the week will also see the return of the adventurous side of jazz improvisation hosted by the SFJAZZ Center. Specifics are as follows:
Drummer Scott Amendola with his SticklerPhonics colleagues Danny Lubin-Laden (left) and Raffi Garabedian (from the event page for the performance being described)
Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: The Joe Henderson Lab will host four performances by The SticklerPhonics. This is the latest trio to be formed by Berkeley drummer Scott Amendola. He will be joined by Raffi Garabedian on tenor saxophone and Danny Lubin-Laden on trombone, both Class of 2006 graduates of Berkeley High School that played in the school’s jazz band. That makes this a combo of two generations in which “veteran” leader Amendola can explore new sonorities and high-energy grooves.
The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street. Admission for all concerts will be $30. Tickets for all four performances may be purchased online at single Web page.
Saturday, October 1, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Following his gig for SFJAZZ, Amendola will join his contemporaries in the Trio Paz combo. The other members are Phillip Greenlief, playing alto and tenor saxophones, as well as B-flat clarinet, and bassist Adriana Camacho Torres, who also provides vocals and electronic accompaniment. As in the past, this is a performance that will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. For those planning to visit, doors will open at 7:20 p.m.
The event page for this concert says nothing about price. Admission is usually $20 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
