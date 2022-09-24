Lamplighters 70th Season Continues with Gala

A little over a month ago, Lamplighters Music Theatre got their 70th Anniversary Season off to a roaring start with a thoroughly delightful staging of Iolanthe, which is probably the most “political” operetta in the canon of creations with music by Arthur Sullivan setting words by W. S. Gilbert. The next offering will be the annual Champagne Gala. While this is primarily a social occasion, it has become a tradition for the Gala to include a performance that amounts to a contemporary take on the “Topsy-Turvy” sprit of Gilbert and Sullivan partnerships.
Poster design for the performance to be presented at this year’s Champagne Gala offered by Lamplighters Music Theatre (from the Web page for the Gala)
The fun inevitably begins with the title. Past offerings have reveled in extended title lengths, so it is a bit welcome that this season’s title can be uttered in a single breath: Choirstarter! or, Some Like It Haunted. As usual, the title involves a chromosomal crossover, in which the genes of Stephen King undergo mutation with those of Billy Wilder. King prevails, however. The story takes place in Derry-Down-Derry, Maine; and the plot revolves around the disappearance of novelist Steve KaChing.
The Gala will take place next month on Sunday, October 16. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building. Festivities begin at 2 p.m. with a silent auction, and the performance of Choirstarter! will begin at 3 p.m. City Box Office has created an event page for online purchase of tickets for $75 or $100. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-4400. The entire Gala will also be given a live simulcast on YouTube. A URL has not been provided, but it will probably be uploaded to the LamplightersMT YouTube channel. The best way to receive notification of the livestream will be to click the SUBSCRIBE button on this Web page. The charge for online viewing will be $50.
The City Box Office event page includes a statement to the effect that COVID-19 Safety Guidelines remain in effect as follows:
Proof of vaccination with a complete initial series is required for entry. This means completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine must be administered two weeks or more in advance of the event. While not a requirement, a vaccine booster is strongly recommended to be administered at least one week prior to the event. Masks are also required.
No comments:
Post a Comment