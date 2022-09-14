The Lab: September, 2022

Hopefully, most readers know by now that The Lab will be hosting all three of the programs for this year’s San Francisco Electronic Music Festival. Those performances will take place during the coming long weekend from Friday, September 16, to Sunday, September 18. As of this writing, there will be one more concert at The Lab, which will take place a week from Friday.
Lubomyr Melnyk performing at the piano (from the event page for the program being discussed)
That event will be a solo performance by Ukrainian composer and pianist Lubomyr Melnyk. During the early Seventies, Melnyk was inspired by the so-called minimalist movement associated with composers such as Steve Reich, Philip Glass, and Terry Riley. He developed his own innovative approach, which he called Continuous Music.
That approach emerged through his work as a composer for the Carolyn Carlson Dance Company. Carlson’s earliest training took place at the San Francisco School of Ballet, and she joined the Nikolais Dance Theatre, created by Alwin Nikolais, in 1965. (That was when she first came to my attention.) However, in 1974 she met Rolf Lieberman, who invited her to join the Paris Opera as a choreographer; and France has been a major base of operations for her since then. Melnyk is one of several composers that has provided music for her improvisations.
Melnyk’s performance at The Lab will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23. As usual, doors will open half an hour before the concert is scheduled to begin; and the performance is expected to conclude at 9 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $25; and, as usual, members of The Lab will enjoy the benefits of discounted or free admission. The event page for this concert provides hyperlinks for both tiers of ticket purchases.
As each of these articles reminds readers, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. The location is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Before the pandemic, it was usually the case that a long line had accumulated prior to the opening.
No comments:
Post a Comment