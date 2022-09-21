SFBC Announces 2022–2023 Concerts in SF

Next month the San Francisco Bach Choir, led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, will resume “business as usual” with the launch of its 2022–2023 season of concerts. The new season will return to the past scheduling of three programs, all of which will be performed at Calvary Presbyterian Church and one of which will be given two performances. In addition The Whole Noyse Renaissance wind band will return for those two performances scheduled for the holiday season in December.
Calvary Presbyterian Church is located at 2515 Fillmore Street on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. There are no subscriptions; but a single Web page has been created for all ticket purchases. The prices will be $40 for general admission and $35 for seniors (age 62 and older). In addition there is a $15 rate for students with valid identification. All those under eighteen will be admitted without charge through will-call or tickets printed at home. There will also be a $5 discount for general admission and seniors for the first program of the season. Finally, there will be a “Video Option” for all three programs with a charge of $25 for each individual program. Those holding tickets to the “physical” performances (except for students) will also be provided with video access for subsequent viewing. Dates and descriptions for the three programs are as follows:
Sunday, October 16. 4 p.m., Tesoros Dorados: Treasures of the Spanish New World: The program will consist of little-known sacred works by Peruvian, Mexican, and Argentinian composers. Those composers will include Hernando Franco, the nun Juana Inés de la Cruz, Sebastián Durón, and Domenico Zipoli. The selections will include a Mass setting and a cappella motets.
Saturday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, 4 p.m., Songs of Spirit and Joy: The Christmas concert will return to its previous annual tradition of a trip around the world and through the centuries.
Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m., Mass in B Minor: The season will conclude with a program devoted entirely to Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 232 setting of the Latin Mass text.
No comments:
Post a Comment