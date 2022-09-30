One Found Sound to Launch Tenth Season

Next month One Found Sound (OFS), the orchestra that performs without a conductor, will begin its tenth anniversary season, which has been given the overall title x. The title of the first program will be dream, and the selections have been arranged in an order that presents two different symmetrical reflections. Both the first and second halves of the program will consist of “early” and “late” compositions taken from both the twentieth and current centuries.
The “early” works were composed in the late Thirties of the last century, less than a year apart. The program will begin with Igor Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks” concerto, which was composed in 1938. The second half of the program will begin with Béla Bartók’s divertimento for string ensemble, which was completed in 1939. During the first half, Stravinsky will be coupled with Hanna Kendall, who composed “Vera” in 2009, scoring it for two violins and two violas. The Bartók divertimento, on the other hand, will be coupled with Eleanor Alberga’s “Sun Warrior,” completed in 1990.
As usual, music is not the only offering at an OFS event. As in the past, Max Savage will create immersive visual experiences to establish an environment for each of the four compositions. Also as in the past, there will be generous intervals for socializing, enhanced by the resources of an open bar. The entire event will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. As always, the performance will take place on Saturday evenings at Heron Arts, which is located in SoMa at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street. All tickets are being sold for $25, and a Web page has been created for online purchase. The current policy for health and safety is as follows:
While we welcome you to wear a mask if you wish, our audiences are not required to wear masks at this performance. OFS will continue to provide KN95 masks to patrons who wish to use them. Our venue will be equipped with multiple air purifiers and hand sanitizing stations.
Patrons will not be required to provide proof of vaccination at this performance. If you are not fully vaccinated, OFS strongly encourages you to wear a KN95 or equivalent mask that fully covers your nose and mouth.
We respectfully request that you not attend if you have been exposed to COVID-19 within 10 days prior to the performance, or are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC. In this event we thank you for keeping everyone safe and you will be offered a full ticket refund.
You may read our most up-to-date health and safety protocol online here. These policies and all One Found Sound event dates and programs are subject to change.
