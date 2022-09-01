PBO to Launch Season with Handel Oratorio

As this site continues to track the season-opening plans of performing arts organizations, today’s article will be devoted to the “opening night” performance by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale, led by Music Director Richard Egarr. The first program of the season will be devoted entirely to George Frideric Handel’s HWV 68 Theodora, his penultimate oratorio. This particular composition is Handel’s only dramatic oratorio with an English-language libretto and a Christian subject.
The title character of this oratorio (soprano Julie Roset) is a Christian of noble birth. Didymus (countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen) is a Roman soldier that has secretly converted to Christianity and has fallen in love with Theodora. Valens (bass-baritone Dashon Burton) is the Roman governor, who has punished Theodora for not celebrating the festival for the emperor’s birthday. As might be expected, things do not go well for Theodora and Didymus, both of whom sing one last duet before being put to death.
As is almost always the case with Handel oratorios, HWV 68 will be the only offering on the program, lasting for approximately 140 minutes with one intermission; and that program will get off to an early start at 7 pm. on Thursday, October 20. As usual, the performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices are $32, $53, $75, $108, and $130. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page.
That Web page also includes the following statement for dealing with pandemic conditions:
Beginning February 1, 2022 and until further notice, PBO is requiring proof of FDA or WHO authorized vaccination AND proof of a COVID-19 booster shot administered at least two weeks prior to attendance at any PBO event. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a clear photo of the card, or a Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record at their time of entry. This applies to all patrons ages 12 and up at all of our venues across the Bay Area, as well as PBO staff and musicians.
Audience members under the age of 12 must show either proof of vaccination (a two-dose vaccine or J&J vaccine, completed at least two weeks before the concert) or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. Unfortunately, guests under the age of 5 are not permitted at PBO events right now.
All patrons are required to wear a well-fitted mask at all performances. Gaiters, scarves, and masks with valves are not permitted. Masks must be worn at all times unless actively drinking water in the lobby area.
PBO has also created a more detailed Web page, which was last updated this past March 10.
Finally, because this is the first concert of the season, a variety of subscription options are still available for both the full season and those not wishing to attend all six of these concerts. A single Web page has been created for all of those options. Further information may be obtained by calling Patron Services at 415-295-1900, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
