Post:ballet in San Francisco This Season

While Post: ballet is based in Berkeley, as was the case last season, the ensemble has scheduled several events that will take place within the San Francisco city limits. There will be a diversity of offerings, including two film screenings, free performances, and a party. As of this writing, specifics for the coming season are as follows:
Saturday, September 17, 9:30 p.m., Roxie Theater: This will be a one-time-only screening of the 55-minute film Lyra. Some readers may recall that Lyra was given a staged performance in the Taube Atrium Theater this past October. This was a 65-minute performance with no intermission. Choreography was by Vanessa Thiessen, working with original music composed by Samuel Adams performed by The Living Earth Show (TLES) duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andrew Meyerson. The dance was performed before the projection of a video made by Benjamin Tarquin, which filled the entire wall behind the space for the performers. Presumably, the screening will be limited to the film that Tarquin made for last year’s performance. The Roxie is located in the Mission at 3117 16th Street, just west of the southwest corner with Valencia Street.
Tuesday, September 27, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Salesforce Park: There will be two outdoor performances of “say i am you,” created by Resident Choreographer Moscelyne ParkeHarrison. It is unclear where along the four-block length of the park the performance will take place. Post:ballet performances are consistently imaginative enough that the dancers may distribute themselves through the entire extent of the space. The primary access to the park is through the Salesforce Transit Center at 425 Mission Street, which is the terminus for several of the Muni bus lines.
Saturday, October 8, 6 p.m., Yerba Buena Gardens: Post:ballet is one of the many performing arts organizations that will participate in Yerba Buena Night, a free four-hour program presented by the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. The entire program is hosted by the Yerba Buena Community Benefit District. As of this writing, the specific schedule for all of the evening has not yet been released. Yerba Buena Gardens is located south of Mission Street between Third Street and Fourth Street.
Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, Heron Arts: This art gallery, which also serves as a performance space, will host and “Arty Party” over the course of two evenings. This past May Post:ballet produced a performance of “States of Meditation,” a collaboration by ParkeHarrison with Haoyun Erin Zhao, who created an installation in which ParkeHarrison performed. The full list of performers for the party has not yet been finalized, nor has the DJ been named for the rest of the time during the party. Heron Arts is located in SoMa at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street.
Friday, October 28, 7 p.m., Lucasfilm Premiere Theater: The film “Been Lovin’ You” will be screened as part of the Spotlight Shorts program that will be presented by the San Francisco Dance Film Festival. The film was directed jointly by Tarquin, Benjamin Freemantle, and Robin Dekkers, who created the choreography. The film is only about four and one-half minutes long, but it will be part of a 55-minute survey of recent dance film shorts. The venue is located in the Presidio at 1110 Gorgas Avenue. General admission will be $40 with a VIP rate of $75.
Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, YBCA Forum: Post:ballet will join forces with the Berkeley Ballet Theater and the Kronos Quartet to produce the premiere of Still be Here. The Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) has not yet finalized the performance schedule. However, those following Post:ballet will want to make a save-the-date reminder for either, if not both, of these dates.
