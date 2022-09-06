CMSSF to Launch Tenth Anniversary Season

In a few weeks the Chamber Music Society of San Francisco (CMSSF) will launch its tenth anniversary season. The occasion will be marked by performances of two of the most ambitious string quartets from the First Viennese School. The first half of the program will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 465 string quartet in C major. This is the last in the set of six quartets that Mozart dedicated to Haydn; and, because of harmonic ambiguities of its introduction, it has been nicknamed “Dissonance.” The second half of the program will be devoted entirely of one of the “late quartets” of Ludwig van Beethoven, Opus 132 in A minor. The program will begin with Caroline Shaw’s “Valencia.”
For those unfamiliar with the ensemble, the musicians are violinists Natasha Makhijani and Jory Fankuchen, violist Clio Tilton, and cellist Samsun van Loon. The San Francisco performance of this program will begin 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street, a short walk from the Muni stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. General admission will be $25 with a special Supporter rate of $50. Students and seniors will be admitted for $15. All tickets are available through and Eventbrite Web page.
All patrons will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination (defined as two weeks after your final shot, plus boosters as eligible) before entering the venue. A face covering is required for entry and must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. No gaiters, bandanas, or masks with valves will be allowed. Doors and windows of the venue will remain open for added circulation. Ticket holders that may be compromised (exposed to someone with COVID, having symptoms, or just feeling ill) will be able to receive a refund or a ticket for a future performance.
