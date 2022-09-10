Plans for One Found Sound’s Tenth Season

Some readers may recall that One Found Sound (OFS) announced plans for its ninth season about a year ago. So, to stay on schedule, OFS announced programing for this coming season about a week ago. In the past every season has had a theme, Constellations being the one for last season. This year’s season will be called simply x in celebration of the ensemble’s tenth anniversary.
As in the past there will be three orchestral concerts, two of which will present world premiere performances. There will also be the annual fundraising gala, which, as was the case last season, will also feature a world premiere. Finally, there will be an out-of-the-ordinary holiday spectacular entitled holiday pop rox! Also as was the case last season, all of the events will take place on Saturday evenings at Heron Arts, which is located in SoMa at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street. All tickets will be sold individually through the hyperlinks attached to the performance dates. In order of occurrence, the programs will be as follows:
October 8, 8 p.m., dream: Each half of the concert will begin with a major twentieth-century composition for chamber orchestra. The first of these will be Igor Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks” concerto, and the second half will begin with Béla Bartók’s divertimento for string ensemble. Each of these pieces will be complemented by much more recent music. “Dumbarton Oaks” will be followed by Hannah Kendall’s “Vera,” composed in 2009 for two violins and two violas. The program will conclude with Eleanor Alberga’s “Sun Warrior,” which she completed in 1990. Max Savage will create immersive visual experiences to establish an environment for these four compositions.
November 12, 8 p.m., formation: The program will begin with “Mi Cultura Lejana,” written by this year’s Emerging Composer Award winner, Estevan Olmos. His composition will be reflected at the beginning of the second half of the program with a performance of “Elegía Andina” by Gabriela Lena Frank. The first half of the program will conclude with the Opus 110a chamber symphony in C minor, Rudolf Barshai’s transcription for string orchestra of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 110 (eighth) string quartet in C minor. The program will conclude with Michael Gilbertson’s concerto for chamber orchestra entitled “Graffiti.” Savage will again provide immersive visual experiences.
December 10, 8 p.m., holiday pop rox!: OFS host Jesse Barrett will host an evening of favorite holiday tunes with a special guest appearance by drag queen and performer JAX; the Web page for purchasing tickets has not yet been created but should appear later in the fall.
March 4, 8 p.m., horizon: The second world premiere will present a symphony that was composed in 1938. A performing version of the score has been prepared by the Herbert Franklin Mells Project, a five-year effort that will be launched by OFS early next year. The symphony to be performed is Mells’ first, and it will be the final performance on the program. The program will begin with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 62 “Coriolan” overture, which will be followed by Quinn Mason’s “Reflection on a Memorial.”
May 13, 6:30 p.m.,10th Bday Bash GALA!: This will be the annual fundraising party. It will include a concert which, in turn, will include the world premiere of a work, not yet titled, by Nathalie Joachim, recipient of OFS’s Annual Commissioning Fund. The other works on the program will be by Angélica Negrón (“What Keeps Me Awake”), Nokuthula Ngwenyama (“Primal Message”), and Ruth Gipps (her Opus 53 “Seascape”).
