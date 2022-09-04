SIMM Series: September, 2022

Kevin Robinson (left) and Ghost Dub PDK players, David Michalak, Karen Stackpole, and Polly Springhorn (from the Facebook Web page for the performance being previewed)
Thanks to Facebook, word about this month’s installment in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents has been released earlier than usual. However, the program itself will follow the usual format of two sets, each somewhat shorter than an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by the Ghost Dub PDK trio, whose initials correspond to the three performers. These are Polly Springhorn on bass flute, David Michalak on lap steel guitar and phantom harp, and percussionist Karen Stackpole, performing with particular attention to gongs. The event will be dedicated to the memory of instrument inventor Tom Nunn, who died this past June. Michalak and Stackpole played with Nunn in his Ghost in the House quartet, which also included oboist Kyle Bruckmann.
The second set will be a performance by KREation, led by saxophonist and composer Kevin Robinson. The group performs in a variety of configurations involving different instrumentations. At its largest, it has performed as a twelve-piece band. The smallest involves Robinson’s solo performances. For this SIMM Series program, Robinson will lead a trio, whose other members will be Theresa Wong on cello and Jordan Glenn on drums.
This performance will take place on Sunday, September 18, beginning at 7:30 p.m. As usual, the venue will be the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 senior rate for those age 62 or older. Seating will be limited, so it is desirable to use the Eventbrite event page for purchasing tickets. Masks are strongly recommended, and proof of vaccination will be required for entry.
