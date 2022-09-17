Friction Quartet to Open Season in Noe Valley

At the end of next week, Friction Quartet will open their 2022–2023 season with a program of music by five living composers. For those unfamiliar with the ensemble, the performers are violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers (sharing first chair), violist Rachyl Martinez, and cellist Doug Machiz. The major work on the program will be Peteris Vasks’ fourth string quartet.
The remainder of the program will be devoted to shorter selections. One of these will be the world premiere of “la terre est bleue comme une orange” (the earth is as blue as an orange), composed by Geoffrey Gordon and commissioned by Friction. The other composers will be Alex Dowling (“Live Drawing”), Annika Socolofsky (“The Meantime”), and Andrew Rodriguez (“A Song About Unity”), all of whom were supported by the Friction Commissioning Initiative III.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street, a short walk from the Muni stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. General admission will be $30. There will also be a livestream feed, for which viewers can set their own price. An event page has been created for processing all ticket orders. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required for the safety of all attending the performance in Noe Valley.
No comments:
Post a Comment