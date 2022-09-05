The Bleeding Edge: 9/5/2022

There will be three events of interest for this foreshortened week. Once again, the Center for New Music has already accounted for one of them, Angel Blanco’s lecture/recital about two “quasi-mystic” Mexican composers. One of the remaining events is a “usual suspect,” while the other involves a seldom-encountered venue.
Wednesday, September 7, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The next installment in the Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series will consist of two sets, a duo and a solo performance, respectively. The duo consists of guitarist Ross Hoyt and bassist Ed Lloyd. Both of them enhance performance on their respective instruments with electronics. The result is a creative approach to multi-instrumental improvisation and electro-acoustic composition. The soloist will be composer Peter Nyboer. His live performances involve improvising with pre-recorded media, live sequencing, and soundscapes based on synthesizer hardware.
LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Masks are welcome indoors, and vaccination and booster shots are highly recommended. If you feel ill, please do not attend.
Thursday, September 8, 7 p.m., Balboa Theater: This will be the latest installment in Resonant Frequencies. These are monthly events that provide an “open mic” for experimental electronic musicians and composers, whose works involve accompaniment by live visual synthesis. There is no charge for admission; but, as a result, donations are most welcome to keep this monthly showcase series going. The Balboa Theater is located at 3630 Balboa Street.
