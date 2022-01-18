A Second January Concert at The Lab

At the end of this month, The Lab will present a second concert. This will involve three musicians, all of whom work out on the “bleeding edge.” Whether the evening will consist of three solo sets or of performances in different combinations remains to be seen. However, the contributing performers will be as follows:
- Marshall Trammell is based in Oakland and calls himself a Music Research Strategist. His research takes him into both percussion work and composition. However, he also designs sound installations and seems to be interested in compiling an archive of music-making that ventures significantly off most of the usual beaten paths.
- Tashi Dorji is a guitarist that was born in Bhutan. However, education migrated him from Asia to North America, and he attended college in Asheville, North Carolina. It would be fair to say that his approach to making music is highly politicized, and his politics are unabashedly anti-capitalist and anti-hierarchical. As might be guessed, his first album was self-produced.
- Aaron Turner is based in Vashon, Washington. He was a founding member of two metal bands, SUMAC and Isis. At the present time he is still working with SUMAC, but an album of solo guitar performances will be released later this year. He has also collaborated in the past with both Trammell and Dorji.
This concert (however it turns out to be organized) will take place on Friday, January 28. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening half an hour in advance. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. The venue is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Prior to the pandemic it was usually the case that a long line would accumulate before the doors open. The event page provides both background material and hyperlinks for ticket purchases. General admission will be $15, and members of The Lab will be admitted for free.
Masks, proof of both vaccination and a booster shot (or negative COVID-19 results from a test taken within 48 hours) will be required for entry. For those feeling sick or preferring not to be part of the audience, the program will also be given a live broadcast. Information necessary for live-stream viewing will be provided closer to the date of the performance through the home page for The Lab.
