Perlman’s Great Performers Concert Rescheduled

Violinist Itzhak Perlman (photograph by Masterclass.com, courtesy of SFS)
This morning the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced that, due to the surge in the Omicron variant, violinist Itzhak Perlman has postposed the West Coast tour he had planned from January to April of this year. That includes the program An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, the third of this season’s offerings in the Great Performers Series. The good news is that the performance has been rescheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18.
For those currently holding tickets, those tickets will be valid for entry on the rescheduled date. There will be no changes in seat locations. For those that do not yet have tickets, they can be purchased through the event page, which has been updated with the new performance date. Ticket prices range from $175 to $350 and may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000 or by visiting the Box Office at the main entrance to Davies on the north side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
Strictly speaking, An Evening with Itzhak Perlman will not be a recital. Rather, it will be a multi-media program, curated by Tony Award-winning Director Dan Sullivan and produced by Elliott Forrest. Perlman will tell stories about his past and his career, augmented with personal photographs and video clips of excerpts from his Itzhak documentary. Mind you, there will also be music with Perlman performing with his long-time accompanist, the pianist Rohan De Silva.
