Clerestory to Cancel January Performances

courtesy of Clerestory
Readers may recall that, just before this past Thanksgiving, Clerestory, the professional all-male vocal ensemble, announced that it would return to live, in-person concerts later this month. Sadly, this morning Clerestory announced, with regret, that both of the January concerts (January 15 being the date of the San Francisco performance) would be postponed due to the current surge in coronavirus cases. As of this writing, new concert dates have not yet been finalized. Those holding tickets will be receiving refunds from Eventbrite. By way of compensation, the vocalists have created a YouTube video, recorded at the Noe Valley Ministry last month, of a performance of the “O magnum mysterium” motet composed by Tomás Luis de Victoria.
