San Francisco Opera Updates Safety Protocols

San Francisco Opera (SFO) will not resume performances at the War Memorial Opera House until the beginning of June. Nevertheless, like the previously reported performing arts organizations utilizing both Davies Symphony Hall and the Veterans Building, SFO has announced the updated safety protocols for attending its live performances. As is the case for the other War Memorial venues, full vaccination will be required for entering the Opera House as of February 1.
For those that may have missed the earlier announcements, “full vaccination” is defined as completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine plus a subsequent booster shot administered at least seven days in advance of the performance. These requirements apply to all patrons aged twelve and older. (Note that this summer’s performances are most appropriate for those in that age bracket.) Proof can be provided by a photo ID along with either a physical vaccination card, a photo of that vaccination card, or the QR code generated by the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record website. All patrons aged 5 and up must show proof of full vaccination, defined as two weeks after the final shot. The Box Office will get in touch with any ticket-holders planning to attend with children under the age of five.
As in the past, patrons will be required to wear a face mask at all times while attending the performance. All protocols are in accordance with policies enacted by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. SFO has updated its Safety First Web page, which provides a detailed account of all health and safety protocols.
