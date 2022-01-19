Readers may recall that this month began with San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announcing updated safety protocols for audiences attending live performances in Davies Symphony Hall. Those protocols will be extended further beginning tomorrow, Thursday, January 20. As of that date all patrons will be required to wear a non-vented high-filtration respirator, such as an N95, KN95, KF94, or equivalent face mask while inside Davies. Because this is short notice for tomorrow evening’s concert, there will be a limited number of KN95 or equivalent masks available for patrons that require them.
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
SFS Extends Safety Protocols for Entering Davies
Posted by Stephen Smoliar at 3:36 PM
Labels: health care
