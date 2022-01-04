SFS Updates Safety Protocols for Entering Davies

This morning the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced updated safety protocols for audiences attending live performances in Davies Symphony Hall. The current requirement is that all patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff ages twelve and up present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into the venue, and audience members between the ages of five and eleven show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test. Full vaccination is defined as completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or other WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine administered two weeks or more in advance of the concert. Valid tests are a PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event or an antigen (rapid) test within 24 hours of the event. As of February 1, the “full” vaccination requirement will be extended to “up-to-date” vaccination. This is defined as having completed full vaccination within the last two weeks and, for those eligible to receive a booster, one week after the booster was administered.
As in the past, patrons will be required to wear a face mask at all times while attending the performance. However, as an added precaution, drinks will no longer be permitted inside the performance hall. All protocols are in accordance with policies enacted by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. SFS has created a Patron Safety at Davies Symphony Hall Web page, which provides further details about health and safety protocols.
