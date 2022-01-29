Sanctuary Series to Continue with Solo Violin

Violinists Johnny Gandelsman, courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
The second of next month’s three Sanctuary Series concerts presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) will be a solo violin recital by Johnny Gandelsman. Gandelsman is a founding member of the Brooklyn Rider string quartet and a former member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble. Perhaps as a nod to Ma, he will begin his recital with a violin transcription of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1009 suite for solo cello in C major.
The remainder of the program will be devoted to new works commissioned through Gandelsman’s This Is America project, conceived to celebrate our country’s rich cultural tapestry and myriad perspectives.
That project will include the world premiere of “O,” composed by Clarice Assad on a joint commission shared by This Is America with SFP. The other composers on the program that have contributed to This Is America are as follows (in “order of appearance”):
- Conrad Tao: Stones
- Ebun Oguntola: Reflections
- Tyshawn Sorey: For Courtney Bryan
- Angélica Negrón: A través del manto Luminoso
- Rhiannon Giddens: New to the Season
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 18. The venue will again be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. The eastbound Geary Bus (number 38) stops within a block of the church after it leaves Geary Boulevard to proceed along O’Farrell. There are also nearby stops for buses on Van Ness Avenue.
Ticket prices are $60 for the main floor and $45 for the balcony. All seating will be general admission. All tickets may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
