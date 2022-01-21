Cellist Steven Isserlis Cancels SFP Recital

This afternoon San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the cancellation of the opening recital in the 2021–2022 Great Artists and Ensembles Series. That series had been scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 29, with a recital by cellist Steve Isserlis, accompanied at the piano by Connie Shih. The cancellation was due to travel and visa issues related to the pandemic.
- The options for those holding tickets for this event are as follows:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards another single performance in the current season.
- Request a full refund.
Patrons may contact SFP regarding their chosen option either through electronic mail to tickets@sfperformances.org or by telephoning 415-677-0325. For those wishing to phone, SFP business hours are between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment